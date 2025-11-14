Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 34.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.83% to Rs 244.80 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 34.98% to Rs 11.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.83% to Rs 244.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 325.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.244.80325.6611.4410.8026.2130.5213.5820.1811.9918.44

