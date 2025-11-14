IST consolidated net profit declines 39.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.49% to Rs 28.69 crore

Net profit of IST declined 39.24% to Rs 28.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.49% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

