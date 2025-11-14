Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.70% to Rs 4.87 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries declined 12.09% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.70% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.876.30-19.92-0.486.266.395.776.115.386.12

