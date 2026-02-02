Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agarwal Industrial Corporation wins order of Rs 218.59 cr

Agarwal Industrial Corporation wins order of Rs 218.59 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

From Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Agarwal Industrial Corporation has been awarded a prestigious tender worth Rs 218.59 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

Under this tender, the Company has been awarded the supply of Bulk Bitumen (VG-30 & VG 40 Grades) to Kakinada and Mangalore locations, comprising:

h - Firm Quantity for Kakinada: 32,000 MT
h - Firm Quantity for Mangalore: 10,800 MT

This aggregates to a total of approximately 42,800 MT, with an estimated value of:

h - Firm Orders for Kakinada: Rs 166.68 crore (approx.)
h - Firm Orders for Mangalore: Rs 51.91 crore (approx.)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin launches Dasatinib Tablets in U.S. market

Janata Sahakari Bank Pune selects TCS BaNCS for its digital transformation

Nifty trades above 24,950 mark; media shares decline

Nifty trades above 24,850; European mrkt decline

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850 marks

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story