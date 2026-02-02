Lupin launches Dasatinib Tablets in U.S. market

Dasatinib Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg are bioequivalent to Sprycel Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and indicated for the treatment of:
- newly diagnosed adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase
- adults with chronic, accelerated, or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase Ph+CML with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib
- adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy
- pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with Ph+ CML in chronic phase
- pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL in combination with chemotherapy
