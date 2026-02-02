Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Dasatinib Tablets in U.S. market

Lupin launches Dasatinib Tablets in U.S. market

Image
Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Lupin announced the launch of Dasatinib Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, in the United States, following the approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the U.S. FDA. The product was developed in partnership with Pharmascience Inc.

Dasatinib Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg are bioequivalent to Sprycel Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and indicated for the treatment of:

- newly diagnosed adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase

- adults with chronic, accelerated, or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase Ph+CML with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib

- adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy

- pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with Ph+ CML in chronic phase

- pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL in combination with chemotherapy

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Janata Sahakari Bank Pune selects TCS BaNCS for its digital transformation

Nifty trades above 24,950 mark; media shares decline

Nifty trades above 24,850; European mrkt decline

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850 marks

Yen stabilises after sharp drop as fed shift and election risks loom

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story