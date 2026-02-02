Janata Sahakari Bank Pune selects TCS BaNCS for its digital transformation

Janata Sahakari Bank Pune (JSBL., Pune) has selected the TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform to modernize its core and digital banking landscape, enhance efficiencies and provide a superior experience to its customers. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will create a seamless, omnichannel banking experience for the Bank's customers across web, mobile, and offline touchpoints, supported by TCS BaNCS' modernized core and digital channels.

Empowered by the TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform, JSBL Pune will initiate a strategic transformation towards a new-age core and digital banking solution that includes core banking, payments, trade finance, and AML/KYC-related compliance capabilities. It aims to accelerate growth, enhance omnichannel customer experiences, and expand its footprint in the market, while improving enterprise performance, credit quality and risk controls. Additionally, this transformation will enable the Bank to comply with the evolving regulations and guidelines stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India related to a wide range of topics like credit risks, digital banking, cybersecurity and customer protection.