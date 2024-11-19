Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.11% to Rs 28.80 crore

Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 28.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.8023.78 21 OPM %3.472.48 -PBDT0.260.12 117 PBT0.190.06 217 NP0.130.04 225

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lock-in your premium until age 55: New feature in health plans explained

Will work with Trump on border security but on some conditions: Arizona Guv

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for India markets; Asia markets gain

Hong Kong to sentence 45 democracy activists in biggest security law case

LIVE news updates: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches India's GSAT-20 into space

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story