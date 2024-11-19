Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.11% to Rs 28.80 crore

Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 28.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28.8023.783.472.480.260.120.190.060.130.04

