Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.14 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.05% to Rs 84.69 crore

Net Loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.05% to Rs 84.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.84.6987.358.4711.64-0.502.14-7.96-6.81-7.14-16.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News