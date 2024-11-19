Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 41.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 132.00 crore

Net profit of Akash Agro Industries rose 41.28% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 132.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 125.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.132.00125.142.101.532.421.822.071.471.541.09

