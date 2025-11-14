Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 27.86 crore

Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.27.8628.803.233.470.450.260.310.190.210.13

