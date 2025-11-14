BCPL Railway Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 60.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.66% to Rs 23.57 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 60.29% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.66% to Rs 23.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.5726.6814.347.424.562.724.512.673.352.09

