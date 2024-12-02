AGI Infra gains as board OKs 1:2 stock split proposal

AGI Infra advanced 2.61% to Rs 1,650.50 after the company's board approved sub-division of each equity share of face value of Rs 10 into 2 equity shares having face value of Rs 5 each.

The sub-division/split will be subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

The record date for the same purpose of equity shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/split from the shareholders.

AGI Infra is principally engaged in the business of Real Estate and Construction Services.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 20.4% to Rs 17.45 crore on a 9.4% increase in net sales to Rs 77.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

