AGI Infra Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Onward Technologies Ltd, Renaissance Global Ltd and Khandwala Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2025.

AGI Infra Ltd tumbled 15.27% to Rs 692.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5498 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd lost 14.24% to Rs 693.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48594 shares in the past one month.

Onward Technologies Ltd crashed 13.75% to Rs 209.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16251 shares in the past one month.

Renaissance Global Ltd plummeted 13.57% to Rs 107.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26213 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd corrected 13.17% to Rs 21.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18719 shares in the past one month.

