JSW Steel records highest ever consolidated crude steel production in Q4 FY25

Achieves 12% YoY growth in crude steel production at 7.63 Mnt

JSW Steel reported highest ever consolidated Crude Steel production for the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25 at 7.63 million tonnes. The Crude Steel production was higher by 9% QoQ and 12% YoY.

JSW Steel recorded its highest ever quarterly Indian operation's Crude Steel production at 7.40 million tonnes, which was higher by 9% QoQ & 13% YoY. Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations excluding trial run stood at 93% for Q4 FY25.

The break-up of production is as below: (Mnt)

Particulars Q4FY25 Q3FY25 Q4FY24 QoQ YoY Indian Operations 7.40* 6.82* 6.54 9% 13% JSW Steel USA -Ohio 0.23 0.21 0.25 Consolidated Production 7.63 7.03 6.79 9% 12%

*Including Trial run production of 0.21 Mnt in Q4'25 v/s 0.12 Mnt for Q3'25

5 MTPA Integrated Steel Project at Vijayanagar, set up by wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd. (JVML), is progressing well. Post commissioning of 4.5 MTPA Blast Furnace, Raw Material Handling System and Sinter Plant in Q2 FY25, JVML commissioned one out of the two Convertors and Castors at the Steel Melt Shop during Q3 FY25. The ramp up of production at the 5 MTPA JVML integrated facility is progressing well. Once fully ramped up, the total crude steel capacity at Vijayanagar will increase to 17.5 MTPA, contributing to JSW Steel's overall Indian operation's crude steel capacity at 34.2 MTPA.

The production volume for the FY25 is as follows: (Mnt)

Particulars FY25 FY24 % Growth Indian Operations 26.98* 25.55 6% JSW Steel- Ohio 0.81 0.87 Consolidated Production 27.79 26.42 5% JSW Ispat Special Products (merged from 31 July 2023) - 0.26 Total combined volumes 27.79 26.68 4%

*Including Trial run production of 0.33 Mnt

