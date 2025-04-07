Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Delhivery Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Delhivery Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Delhivery Ltd registered volume of 163.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.19 lakh shares

Trent Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 April 2025.

Delhivery Ltd registered volume of 163.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.36% to Rs.267.50. Volumes stood at 24.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd registered volume of 67.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.61 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.20% to Rs.4,717.05. Volumes stood at 6.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 12.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.21% to Rs.3,214.00. Volumes stood at 5.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd registered volume of 6.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.58% to Rs.777.75. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Steel Ltd clocked volume of 1032.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 315.29 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.11% to Rs.129.00. Volumes stood at 808.46 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

