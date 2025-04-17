Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E2E Networks rallies after multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT to Rs 13.61 cr

E2E Networks rallies after multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT to Rs 13.61 cr

Apr 17 2025
E2E Networks jumped 4.33% to Rs 2,090 after the company's standalone net profit surged 286.65% to Rs 13.61 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 3.52 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 13.84% YoY to Rs 33.47 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 17.58 crore in Q4 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 5.57 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses climbed 71.74% to Rs 41.32 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 24.06 crore in Q4 FY24. Purchase of services and consumables stood at Rs 8.41 crore (up 91.57% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 6.42 crore (up 20% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 2.19 crore (down 2.23%) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board considered and accepted the resignation tendered by Megha Raheja from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from closure of business hours of Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Additionally, the companys board approved the appointment of Nitin Jain as CFO with effect from closure of business hours of Thursday, April 17, 2025.

E2E Networks is the leading hyperscaler from India with focus on advanced Cloud GPU infrastructure, listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company is popular for providing accelerated cloud computing solutions, including cutting-edge Cloud GPUs like including NVIDIA A100, H100, and the newly available H200 GPUs on the cloud.

Apr 17 2025

