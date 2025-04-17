Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Aroma Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vikram Aroma Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Vikas Lifecare Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd and Trejhara Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 April 2025.

Vikram Aroma Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 87.35 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12644 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Lifecare Ltd tumbled 9.76% to Rs 2.59. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 168.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd lost 7.73% to Rs 105.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13287 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd slipped 6.64% to Rs 125.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1103 shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd pared 6.53% to Rs 232.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4408 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

