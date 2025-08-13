Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1214.29% to Rs 7.36 crore

Net profit of Agribio Spirits rose 55.56% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1214.29% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.360.56-1.09-25.001.130.681.120.660.980.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News