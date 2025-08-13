Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 12.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 343.27 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear declined 12.53% to Rs 22.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 343.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 339.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.343.27339.1614.3515.2650.5050.3330.3834.0922.2025.38

