Agriculture Minister directs states to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, has written to the Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories, directing immediate and strict action against the issue of counterfeit and substandard fertilizers. This letter has been issued with the objective of curbing the sale of fake fertilizers, black marketing of subsidized fertilizers, and illegal activities such as forced tagging across the country.

The Union Minister emphasized that agriculture is the backbone of India's economy, and to ensure stability in farmers' income, it is essential to provide them with quality fertilizers at the right time, at affordable prices, and of standard quality. He also highlighted that the sale of counterfeit or substandard fertilizers is prohibited under the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985, which falls under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.