Agriculture Minister directs states to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, has written to the Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories, directing immediate and strict action against the issue of counterfeit and substandard fertilizers. This letter has been issued with the objective of curbing the sale of fake fertilizers, black marketing of subsidized fertilizers, and illegal activities such as forced tagging across the country.

The Union Minister emphasized that agriculture is the backbone of India's economy, and to ensure stability in farmers' income, it is essential to provide them with quality fertilizers at the right time, at affordable prices, and of standard quality. He also highlighted that the sale of counterfeit or substandard fertilizers is prohibited under the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985, which falls under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The Union Minister noted that it is the responsibility of the States to ensure adequate availability of fertilizers at the right places and locations where it is required. Therefore, States must strictly monitor and take swift action against activities such as black marketing, overpricing, and diversion of subsidized fertilizers. Regular monitoring of fertilizer production and sale, as well as strict control over counterfeit and substandard products through sampling and testing, must be carried out. Forced tagging of nano-fertilizers or bio-stimulant products along with conventional fertilizers should be stopped immediately.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

