Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 24849 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2412 shares
Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 July 2025.
Supreme Industries Ltd notched up volume of 24849 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2412 shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.4,103.40. Volumes stood at 4317 shares in the last session.
Neuland Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 22640 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2532 shares. The stock increased 10.30% to Rs.13,574.00. Volumes stood at 4510 shares in the last session.
Pidilite Industries Ltd saw volume of 57588 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7020 shares. The stock dropped 0.92% to Rs.2,972.00. Volumes stood at 6719 shares in the last session.
Page Industries Ltd saw volume of 1875 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 269 shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.48,300.00. Volumes stood at 155 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd clocked volume of 8031 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1530 shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.13,868.90. Volumes stood at 524 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app