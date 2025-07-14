Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sula Vineyards slips on reporting weak Q1 biz update

Sula Vineyards slips on reporting weak Q1 biz update

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Sula Vineyards declined 1.27% to Rs 295.75 after the company reported a 7.9% fall in net revenue to Rs 118.3 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 128.4 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from the companys own brands declined 10.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 102.3 crore, compared to Rs 114.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This decline was due to a slowdown in urban consumption and the effects of excise-driven trade pre-loading in Maharashtra.

Sula reported stable revenue in Q1 FY26, notwithstanding the one-time WIPS unwinding benefit of Rs 10.4 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company's wine tourism segment posted revenue of Rs 13.7 crore in Q1 FY26, up 21.8% as against Rs 11.3 crore in the year-ago period. This growth was fueled by more visitors, record occupancy at its resorts, and higher guest spending. Better access from the newly opened Samruddhi Highway, which cuts travel time between Mumbai and Nashik, also helped this segment.

During the quarter, Sulas elite and premium wine lines, including The Source and RASA, showed strong growth. The company also introduced Sula Muscat Blanc, Indias first low-alcohol still Muscat wine, with an alcohol content of only 7.5% ABV.

Sula Vineyards is principally engaged in the business of the manufacture, purchase, and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages.

The wine producer reported consolidated net profit fell 3.84% to Rs 13.03 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 13.55 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 2.6% YoY to Rs 125.71 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Castrol India jumps on winning Rs 4,131 crore tax dispute

Volumes spurt at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 428.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Board of Roto Pumps allots 12.56 cr bonus equity shares

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story