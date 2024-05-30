Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valor Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Valor Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 147.16% to Rs 144.22 crore

Net Loss of Valor Estate reported to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 51.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 147.16% to Rs 144.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1319.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 90.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.80% to Rs 357.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 698.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales144.2258.35 147 357.47698.24 -49 OPM %20.60-76.04 -41.92-102.82 - PBDT5.27-32.10 LP 1318.47-635.11 LP PBT-6.97-32.21 78 1292.41-635.53 LP NP-6.54-51.62 87 1319.38-90.38 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Valor Estate allots 3.56 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Indices trade with modest cuts; realty shares down for 5th day

Indices erase early losses; realty shares in demand

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Benchmarks trade near flat line, realty shares rally for 6th day

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Mauria Udyog reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story