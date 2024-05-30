Valor Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 147.16% to Rs 144.22 crore

Net Loss of Valor Estate reported to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 51.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 147.16% to Rs 144.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1319.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 90.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.80% to Rs 357.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 698.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

144.2258.35357.47698.2420.60-76.0441.92-102.825.27-32.101318.47-635.11-6.97-32.211292.41-635.53-6.54-51.621319.38-90.38

