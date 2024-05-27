Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit rises 108.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit rises 108.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 121.52% to Rs 109.74 crore

Net profit of Ahlada Engineers rose 108.92% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 121.52% to Rs 109.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 168.17% to Rs 13.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.96% to Rs 259.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales109.7449.54 122 259.52158.28 64 OPM %12.7420.33 -14.0315.97 - PBDT12.819.23 39 32.0621.75 47 PBT9.735.92 64 20.068.73 130 NP6.563.14 109 13.655.09 168

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

