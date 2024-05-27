Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 21.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 54.16 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 21.45% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 54.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.78% to Rs 15.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 206.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

