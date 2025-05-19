Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 309.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 70.86 crore

Net profit of Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure rose 309.11% to Rs 19.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 70.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.23% to Rs 61.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 266.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

70.8663.46266.62234.8359.8229.9955.3554.4432.7011.09106.34111.9822.901.7067.7274.6519.764.8361.0868.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News