Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 62.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.10% to Rs 101.66 croreNet profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 62.69% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.10% to Rs 101.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.69% to Rs 16.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 356.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content