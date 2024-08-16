AI Champdany Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.55 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.82% to Rs 10.71 croreNet Loss of AI Champdany Industries reported to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.82% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.717.66 40 OPM %-79.18-51.04 -PBDT-8.96-0.54 -1559 PBT-9.69-1.32 -634 NP-10.55-5.03 -110
