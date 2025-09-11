Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AI to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG report

AI to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG report

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group has released a white paper on The Global AI Race, which highlights the widening divide in AI adoption, calling for action to ensure AI drives inclusive global progress.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as the defining technology of the 21st century, reshaping economies and businesses. The paper reports that by 2030, it is projected to add nearly USD 15.7 trillion to global GDP, unlocking unprecedented productivity gains and accelerating innovation across sectors.

In 2023, over 66% of developed economies had an AI strategy in place, compared to only 30% in developing and 12% in least developed ones. On the business front as well, organizations that adopt AI in strategic ways are seeing an outsized improvement in their performance.

The global AI race is unfolding across four related dimensions: compute, data, models, and talent. A few countries, such as the United States (US) and China, have taken an early lead by investing in research and development. Others, such as India, the European Union (EU), Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Israel, have endeavored to focus on building applications, specialized talent pipeline, and regulatory innovation.

Despite billions in investments, nearly half of AI pilots are scrapped before production and fewer than one in eight prototypes reach deployment. Key barriers include siloed infrastructure, skills shortages, and cultural resistance.

The report also highlights that access to compute is expensive, talent and funding are concentrated. USA accounts for nearly one in three AI experts. Such a divide means that without supportive ecosystems of infrastructure, talent, financing, and governance, progress will remain fragmented and unequal.

Meanwhile, adoption is more sociological than technical, 70% of AI adoption obstacles stem from people and process issues, not technology. Organizations that invest in reskilling, cultural change, and empowering workforces are best placed to translate AI into real business outcomes. For example, a telecom operator achieved a 40% increase in sales conversions by reskilling 300+ frontline staff to use AI-driven customer engagement tools.

The report introduces the RISE framework - Research, Investment, Skilling, and Ethics, as a call to action for governments. Research is to foster public-private ecosystems, open research, and innovation hubs. While investment expand capital and infrastructure to democratize access, especially in underserved regions.

Skilling helps bridge the talent gap by reskilling workforces and enabling knowledge-sharing at scale. Ethics establish robust governance frameworks to ensure responsible, transparent, and safe AI adoption.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Market trade near flat line; oil & gas shares jump for 2nd day

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal underlines the role of technology and artificial intelligence in driving India's growth story

Euro stays cautious ahead of ECB decision; EURINR futures jump above 103 mark

Currency in circulation up marginally on weekly basis

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story