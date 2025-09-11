Market trade near flat line; oil & gas shares jump for 2nd day

The key equity indices traded near flat line with small gains in mid-morning amid positive global cues. Investor sentiment stayed buoyant on hopes of easing India-U.S. diplomatic tensions and rate-cut expectations from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. The Nifty traded above the 24,950 mark.

Oil & gas stocks witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 18.32 points or 0.03% to 81,447.49. The Nifty 50 index rose 2.25 points or 0.01% to 24,975.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.36%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,321 shares rose and 1,512 shares fell. A total of 226 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Urban Company received bids for 52,82,86,185 shares as against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Thursday (11 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 98 and 103 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 145 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Shringar House of Mangalsutra received bids for 6,19,41,150 shares as against 1,70,16,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Thursday (11 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.64 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 155 and 165 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 145 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Dev Accelerator received bids for 11,60,90,940 shares as against 1,31,47,075 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Wednesday (10 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 8.83 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it will close on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 56 and 61 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 145 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index rallied 1.59% to 11,140.10. The index rose 1.94% in the two trading sessions. Gujarat State Petronet (up 4.01%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.89%), Adani Total Gas (up 2.82%), GAIL (India) (up 2.69%) and Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.69%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.09%), Oil India (up 1.6%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.57%), Petronet LNG (up 1.43%) and Mahanagar Gas (up 1.39%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight: ACME Solar Holdings rose 2.05% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Venus Urja, has secured long-term project financing worth Rs 3,892 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI). Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a major railway electrification project worth Rs 169.48 crore, awarded by the West Central Railway. Global market: European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory as market participants will be keeping an eye on the ECBs latest macroeconomic projections for the euro area and the wider global economy.

Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday after a drop in U.S. producer prices supported bets the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next week. Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale inflation accelerated in August on steady rises in food costs, data showed on Thursday. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.7% in the year to August, accelerating from a revised 2.5% increase in July. Overnight stateside, most of the key U.S. benchmarks rose to hit new record closing highs after a benign reading on U.S. producer prices led markets to price in more chance of three interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.