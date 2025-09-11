Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up marginally on weekly basis

Currency in circulation up marginally on weekly basis

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 38.15 lakh crore as on September 5, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell 0.5% on the week to Rs 49.13 lakh crore. Currency in circulation spiked 8.8% on a year ago basis compared to 5.6% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation gained 2.4% so far while the reserve money has added 1.8%.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

