Union Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal underlines the role of technology and artificial intelligence in driving India's growth story

Artificial Intelligence, technology and innovation will be the driving forces of Indias growth story, said the Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal while addressing the 58th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). Goyal underlined the role of technology and artificial intelligence in driving Indias growth story, pointing out the transformative potential of AI, robotics, machine learning, quantum computing, and innovation across key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and education. Coupled with Indias large pool of 2.3 million STEM graduates every year, he said, these advancements can reduce dependence on foreign technology and empower industries and services while uplifting those at the bottom of the pyramid.

