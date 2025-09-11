Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Moschip Technologies Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2025.

Sanghvi Movers Ltd surged 11.23% to Rs 363 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62787 shares in the past one month.

Moschip Technologies Ltd spiked 6.70% to Rs 251.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd soared 6.62% to Rs 557.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd advanced 5.95% to Rs 519.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69377 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd spurt 4.60% to Rs 913.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16834 shares in the past one month.

