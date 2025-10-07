AIA Engineering's subsidiary bags $33 million order from Chilean Copper Mine

AIA Engineering announced that its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Vega Industries Chile SpA, has secured an order worth $32.90 million (approximately Rs 291 crore) from a copper mining company in Chile.The order is for the supply of High-Chrome Grinding Media and will be executed over 18 months starting November 2025.
The company stated that it will work closely with the customer to ensure the benefits of using High-Chrome Grinding Media are realized. The order was awarded based on AIA Engineerings techno-commercial offer, adhering to standard business norms and conditions.
Due to confidentiality agreements, the name of the customer has not been disclosed. AIA Engineering clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group members have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under regulatory norms.
AIA Engineering manufactures high-chrome grinding media, liners, and diaphragms, collectively known as mill internals. These are used for crushing and grinding operations in grinding mills in the cement, power utility, and mining industries.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.5% to Rs 305.02 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 259.58 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,026.01 crore in Q1 FY26.
The counter rose 0.62% to Rs 3,196 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app