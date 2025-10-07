Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AIA Engineering's subsidiary bags $33 million order from Chilean Copper Mine

AIA Engineering's subsidiary bags $33 million order from Chilean Copper Mine

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
AIA Engineering announced that its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Vega Industries Chile SpA, has secured an order worth $32.90 million (approximately Rs 291 crore) from a copper mining company in Chile.

The order is for the supply of High-Chrome Grinding Media and will be executed over 18 months starting November 2025.

The company stated that it will work closely with the customer to ensure the benefits of using High-Chrome Grinding Media are realized. The order was awarded based on AIA Engineerings techno-commercial offer, adhering to standard business norms and conditions.

Due to confidentiality agreements, the name of the customer has not been disclosed. AIA Engineering clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group members have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under regulatory norms.

AIA Engineering manufactures high-chrome grinding media, liners, and diaphragms, collectively known as mill internals. These are used for crushing and grinding operations in grinding mills in the cement, power utility, and mining industries.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.5% to Rs 305.02 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 259.58 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,026.01 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter rose 0.62% to Rs 3,196 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

