Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.09%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.09% at 891.7 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd jumped 4.34%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 3.65% and Lodha Developers Ltd rose 2.68%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 1.26% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has slid 0.53% and Nifty Media index is down 0.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.12% to close at 25108.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.17% to close at 81926.75 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News