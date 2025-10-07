Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.09%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.09%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index ended up 1.09% at 891.7 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd jumped 4.34%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 3.65% and Lodha Developers Ltd rose 2.68%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 1.26% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has slid 0.53% and Nifty Media index is down 0.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.12% to close at 25108.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.17% to close at 81926.75 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers rally for 4th day; realty shares surge

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Cabinet approves railway projects worth Rs 24634 crore

Reserve Bank includes State Co-operative Banks and Central Co-operative Banks under Integrated Ombudsman Scheme

GST Reforms: Powering Punjab's Growth & Livelihoods

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story