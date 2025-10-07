Barometers rally for 4th day; realty shares surge

The domestic equity indices ended with minor gains today, extending their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session. The rally was supported by the central banks recent decision to lower its FY26 inflation forecast and raise its GDP growth projection. Investors will monitor the quarterly business updates, IPO activity and the upcoming quarterly earnings season. The market remained volatile amid the NSEs weekly F&O expiry. The Nifty closed above 25,100 level.

Realty, oil & gas and pharma shares advanced while FMCG, media and PSU Bank shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 136.63 points or 0.17% to 81,926.75. The Nifty 50 index gained 30.65 points or 0.12% to 25,108.30. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 2.07% and 2.02%, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.15%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,844 shares rose and 2,317 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.39% to 10.05. IPO Update: The initial public offer of WeWork India Management received bids for 2,90,95,966 shares as against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:45 IST on Tuesday (7 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.14 times.

The initial public offer of Tata Capital received bids for 23,85,27,020 shares as against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:45 IST on Tuesday (7 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.47 times. The initial public offer of LG Electronics received bids for 6,75,19,504 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:12 IST on Tuesday (7 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.95 times. The initial public offer of Anantam Highways Trust received bids for 88,55,100 shares as against 2,24,49,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:00 IST on Tuesday (7 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.39 times.

New Listing: Shares of Glottis ended at Rs 83.85, representing a discount of 35% compared with the issue price of Rs 129. The scrip was listed at Rs 88, exhibiting a premium of 31.78% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 93 and a low of Rs 81.10. On the BSE, over 21.46 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Fabtech Technologies ended at Rs 183, representing a discount of 4.19% compared with the issue price of Rs 191. The scrip was listed at 191, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 192 and a low of Rs 181.45. On the BSE, over 3.92 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.09% to 891.70. The index advanced 1.78% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Anant Raj (up 4.37%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.79%), Lodha Developers (up 2.9%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.17%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.91%), Godrej Properties (up 0.88%) and DLF (up 0.29%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Oil India (OIL) added 0.69%. The company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Gas (MGL) for exploring opportunities across the LNG value chain and in emerging clean energy areas.

LTIMindtree added 0.07%. The company announced that it has secured a multi-year agreement with a leading global media and entertainment company, marking the companys largest strategic deal to date. Bank of India added 0.40%. The banks global business surged 11.80% YoY to Rs 15,61,888 crore Q2 FY26, up from Rs 13,97,100 crore in the same quarter last year. Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surged 7.30% after securing a Rs 68-crore order from a leading solar PV module manufacturer for the supply and installation of modular cleanroom systems, doors, and accessories. Brigade Enterprises rallied 3.95% after the company has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a strategically located 6.6-acre land parcel in West Chennai with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,000 crore.

Metropolis Healthcare added 2.17% after the company reported a strong 23% year-on-year revenue growth at the consolidated level, driven by robust momentum in preventive health check-ups like TruHealth and wellness offerings. Dabur India shed .49%. The company said that for Q2 FY26, it expects the consolidated revenue to grow in the mid-single digits and operating profit to grow almost in line with revenue. Following the GST rate reduction announcement, trade witnessed temporary disruption as consumers deferred purchase to benefit from lower MRPs. Distributors and retailers also focused on liquidating the existing higher-priced inventory. This resulted in a short-term moderation in sales during the month of September and, consequently, in Q2 FY26.

Global Markets: European market traded mixed after Frances Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has resigned from his position just weeks after being appointed, creating a new political crisis in the country. Asian stocks ended higher as technology stocks tracked gains in their U.S. peers on persistent optimism over artificial intelligence. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays. The Nikkei 225 index, which the barometer index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), hit a record high Monday after the countrys ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader Saturday, positioning her to become the countrys first female prime minister.

Given the governments economic policy of a high-pressure economy, Takaichi is likely to ask the Bank of Japan to maintain its accommodative monetary policy, media report said. They further said that she would be open to a 25-basis-point rate hike by the BOJ by January 2026. Last Friday in the U.S., the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 retreated from a record on Friday but held on to solid weekly gains despite a U.S. government shutdown dragging on for a third day, ticking up just 0.01% at 6,715.79. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.28% to settle at 22,780.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, trading higher by 238.56 points, or 0.51%, to finish at 46,758.28. The Russell 2000 also popped 0.72% to close at 2,476.18.