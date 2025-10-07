Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves railway projects worth Rs 24634 crore

Cabinet approves railway projects worth Rs 24634 crore

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved Four multitracking projects covering 18 Districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 894 Kms. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 24,634 crore to be completed by 2030-31.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

