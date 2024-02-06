Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Air Seychelles selects RateGain's AirGain platform

Air Seychelles selects RateGain's AirGain platform

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
For price intelligence and rate parity solutions

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) today announced that Air Seychelles, a leading airline in the Indian Ocean, has chosen to partner with RateGain for its AirGain platform. This partnership will provide Air Seychelles with real-time competitive pricing insights for both its domestic and global routes. The AirGain platform, offered by RateGain, provides revenue management solutions for both airlines and online travel agencies, including real-time price intelligence and rate parity solutions, among others.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

