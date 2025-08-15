Airan consolidated net profit declines 85.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.76% to Rs 25.70 crore

Net profit of Airan declined 85.51% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.76% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25.7026.1615.1819.765.4727.104.2125.743.1521.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News