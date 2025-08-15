Srestha Finvest consolidated net profit declines 93.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 90.68% to Rs 3.68 crore

Net profit of Srestha Finvest declined 93.00% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 90.68% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.6839.5083.9796.432.3236.992.1736.812.1731.01

