Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 3.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 539.90 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 3.43% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 539.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.539.90492.497.479.4827.9033.5922.7624.4617.4418.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News