Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 3.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 3.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 539.90 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 3.43% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 539.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales539.90492.49 10 OPM %7.479.48 -PBDT27.9033.59 -17 PBT22.7624.46 -7 NP17.4418.06 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Srestha Finvest consolidated net profit declines 93.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit rises 88.85% in the June 2025 quarter

NHC Foods consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Apis India consolidated net profit declines 51.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Aerpace Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story