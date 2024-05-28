Airo Lam standalone net profit declines 24.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.95% to Rs 50.67 crore

Net profit of Airo Lam declined 24.90% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.95% to Rs 50.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.03% to Rs 8.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 205.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

50.6752.21205.19199.469.6110.639.598.323.853.9115.9013.102.553.0712.049.781.842.458.297.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News