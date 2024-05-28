Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airo Lam standalone net profit declines 24.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Airo Lam standalone net profit declines 24.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 2.95% to Rs 50.67 crore

Net profit of Airo Lam declined 24.90% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.95% to Rs 50.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.03% to Rs 8.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 205.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.6752.21 -3 205.19199.46 3 OPM %9.6110.63 -9.598.32 - PBDT3.853.91 -2 15.9013.10 21 PBT2.553.07 -17 12.049.78 23 NP1.842.45 -25 8.297.40 12

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

