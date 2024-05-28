Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 96.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Lotus Eye Hospital &amp; Institute standalone net profit declines 96.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 10.88 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 96.92% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.68% to Rs 2.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 48.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.8811.17 -3 48.2147.04 2 OPM %6.8912.44 -13.5416.11 - PBDT1.121.73 -35 7.738.63 -10 PBT00.95 -100 4.005.65 -29 NP0.020.65 -97 2.914.08 -29

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

