Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 96.92% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.68% to Rs 2.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 48.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

