Airtel and Nokia expand collaboration to provide better network experience

Nokia and Bharti Airtel are expanding their partnership with the deployment of Nokia's Packet Core appliance-based and Fixed Wireless Access solutions for providing a better network experience for Airtel's growing 4G/5G customer base. The solution will help seamlessly integrate 5G and 4G technologies into a single set of servers. Nokia's FWA will provide additional capacities for home broadband and enterprise-critical application services. Airtel will use Nokia's automation framework to realise zero-touch service launch and efficient lifecycle management for core network functions to enhance its ability to deliver new services faster while reducing network operational costs.

Using Nokia's converged Packet Core solution for 5G standalone (SA) readiness, Airtel will continue its evolution toward advanced 5G and simplify its network architecture to meet the ever growing need of data while reducing network operational costs. This will help Airtel optimise its hardware footprint and reduce its cost per bit by utilising appliance-based Packet Core gateways, while maintaining the rest of the network elements in a cloud-native architecture.

The rollout covers network automation in a multi-year deal that spans the majority of Airtel's service regions across the country. The collaboration entails advancing autonomous networks by utilising GenAI for service orchestration and assurance.

