K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs 1,236 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India and Middle East:

Transmission line and Substation orders in Middle East (UAE and Kuwait)

Substation order from a private TBCB player in India

Civil:

The business has secured an order for a Residential project from a leading private developer in Western India.

Transportation:

The business has secured an order in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India.

Cables:

The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

