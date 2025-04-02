Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

Image
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
K E C International has secured new orders of Rs 1,236 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India and Middle East:
Transmission line and Substation orders in Middle East (UAE and Kuwait)
Substation order from a private TBCB player in India

Civil:
The business has secured an order for a Residential project from a leading private developer in Western India.

Transportation:
The business has secured an order in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India.

Cables:
The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

