NSE SME Shri Ahimsa Naturals brews a strong start on debut

Shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals were trading at Rs 147 on the NSE, a premium of 23.53% compared with the issue price of Rs 119.

The scrip was listed at 140, a premium of 17.65% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 147 and a low of Rs 140. About 34.28 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals' IPO was subscribed 58.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 March 2025 and it closed on 27 March 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 113 to Rs 119 per share.

The IPO of 44,48,400 equity shares comprised a fresh issue of 24,49,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 19,99,200 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to invest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shri Ahimsa Healthcare (SAHPL) for setting up a manufacturing unit at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Shri Ahimsa Naturals on 24 March 2025, raised Rs 20.87 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.54 lakh shares at Rs 119 per share to 7 anchor investor.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals is engaged in the extraction and manufacturing of Caffeine Anhydrous Natural, Green Coffee Bean Extracts (GCE), and Crude Caffeine. Its products are widely used across industries, i.e., food & beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and pharma industries. It processes crude caffeine from multiple decaffeination plants in Vietnam, Mexico, etc., and processes it further to manufacture green coffee bean extracts and caffeine anhydrous natural. As of 18 March 2025, the company had 73 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 40.71 crore and a net profit of Rs 9.74 crore for the period ended 30 September 2024.

