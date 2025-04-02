Sensex jumps 392 pts; FMCG shares advance

The key domestic indices traded with significant gains in the mid-morning trade, as buying in blue-chip stocks lifted investor sentiment. Positive global cues further supported the market. The Nifty traded above the 23,250 mark. FMCG shares advanced after declining for the previous trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 392.08 points or 0.52% to 76,411.60. The Nifty 50 index added 104.70 points or 0.45% to 23,270.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,317 shares rose and 1,322 shares fell. A total of 171 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias manufacturing sector growth recovered the ground lost in February, picking up to its highest in eight months as a faster upturn in total sales underpinned a sharper increase in output. March's acceleration came despite a mild slowdown in international order growth. Buoyant demand led companies to tap into their inventories to meet increased client appetite, resulting in the most rapid decline in finished goods stocks since January 2022. Firms aimed to counter declining stock levels by acquiring additional inputs for their production processes at the quickest pace seen in seven months. Meanwhile, a stronger increase in purchase prices contrasted with a softer rise in selling charges. Registering 58.1 in March, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was up from 56.3 in February to its highest mark in eight months. The latest reading showed a substantial improvement in the health of the sector that was above its long-run average.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.92% to 53,590. The index tumbled 0.91% in past trading sessions.

Tata Consumer Products (up 7.45%), Emami (up 3.77%), United Breweries (up 1.57%), Varun Beverages (up 1.46%), United Spirits (up 1.43%), Marico (up 1.33%), Britannia Industries (up 1.06%), Patanjali Foods (up 0.87%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.84%), and ITC (up 0.68%) added.

On the other hand, Nestle India (down 1.92%), Dabur India (down 0.57%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.45%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) added 1.15% after the company delivered its highest-ever cargo volume of 41.5 MMT in March 2025, marking a 9% increase on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.73% after the company announced the opening of its twelfth property in Maharashtra, the Lemon Tree Hotel in Pune, located in Chinchwad.

In addition, the company said that it has rebranded its Pune property, previously known as Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Pimpri, to Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Pimpri.

Tata Motors rose 0.45%. The company announced that its domestic sales fell marginally to 90,500 units in March 2025, down 0.35%, as compared with 90,822 units sold in March 2024.

Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) fell 0.78%. The company announced that it has declared the successful bidder under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding process for the establishment of an inter-state transmission system.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as investors brace for U.S. President Donald Trump to roll out fresh tariffs this week.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The S&P 500 added 0.38% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.87%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.03%.

White House officials confirmed that "Liberation Day" tariffs, including a 25% auto import tariff starting April 3, will be implemented immediately on April 2. Investor uncertainty regarding the tariffs' full impact and potential retaliatory actions is contributing to market volatility.

Tesla Inc. shares closed 3.6% higher on Tuesday. The company is set to report its first-quarter vehicle deliveries on Wednesday. NVIDIA shares rose 1.6%, while Microsoft stock climbed 1.8%. Alphabet shares closed 1.5% up, while those of Micron Technology Inc jumped 2.1%.

