Piramal Pharma's Telangana unit starts production of general anesthesia drug Sevoflurane

Piramal Pharma said that it has commenced the commercial production of Sevoflurane at the company's facility located at Digwal, Telangana, India.

This was achieved by creating capacity for Sevoflurane manufacture at the Digwal facility in addition to existing capabilities at the Companys facility at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA.

"This would boost the companys capability to also tap into Inhalation Anesthesia opportunities in the ROW markets in addition to the USA markets, Piramal Pharma said in a statement.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) is a part of the Piramal group of companies. The pharmaceutical product portfolio of the company can be categorised into contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMO), complex hospital generics (critical care), and consumer healthcare (OTC).

The scrip rose 0.89% to currently trade at Rs 227.6 on the BSE.

