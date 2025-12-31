Ajanta Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2771, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.46% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% slide in NIFTY and a 3.33% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2771, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has gained around 8.13% in last one month.