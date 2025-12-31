Ajanta Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2771, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.46% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% slide in NIFTY and a 3.33% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2771, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has gained around 8.13% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22540.05, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28897 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.25 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 35.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
