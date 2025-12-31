Tata Steel Ltd soars 2.56%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.3, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.86% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 29.43% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 180.3, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 6.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11007.65, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 363.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 231.11 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 181.35, up 2.67% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 31.86% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 29.43% gain in the Nifty Metal index.