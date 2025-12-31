Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel Ltd soars 2.56%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd soars 2.56%, Gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.3, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.86% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 29.43% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 180.3, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 6.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11007.65, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 363.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 231.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 181.35, up 2.67% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 31.86% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 29.43% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 3.62%, up for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 2.93%, up for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd spurts 2.11%, gains for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.05%, rises for third straight session

Oil India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story